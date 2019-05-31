Detective Pikachu Writers Discuss Their Favorite Easter Eggs

Pokemon fans had to have a keen eye while watching Detective Pikachu to catch all the random pocket monsters that made appearances. Aside from featuring a handful of the over 800 Pokemon, the movie itself managed to drop in a few subtle and “not so subtle” easter eggs into the mix. We had the fantastic opportunity to chat directly with the film’s co-writers Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez on our podcast, “A Wild Podcast Has Appeared” to flesh out their favorite easter eggs from the movie.

Our own Megan Peters dissected Samit and Hernandez’s favorite story beats that rewarded detail oriented fans and may have even revealed a long time video game character that made a cameo in the film:

Benji Samit: “I liked some Snorlax blocking traffic. It’s something, we had that in early scripts, that was something we always wanted in there. I think that line about MewTwo being from the Kanto region is one that … I don’t know if that’s quite an easter egg, but it’s definitely provocative. I like that.

Dan Hernandez: “There’s a moment where they start the video sequence, they cut to a trainer that seems … he’s certainly wearing a lot of red.”

Megan Peters: “Yes he is!”

Dan Hernandez: “So, that to me is, for the people that choose to interpret it as “Is this Red?” Well, he’s wearing a lot of red.”

“Red” originally appeared in the video games “Pokemon Red and Blue” for the Nintendo Game Boy who acted as something of a voiceless protagonist for the players. While being something of a bare bones protagonist, his light background and lack of voice allowed for players to put themselves into his shoes as a Pokemon trainer, even able to replace his name with their own. It’s certainly a surprise to see that he was included into Detective Pikachu.

With the Mewtwo easter egg, his origin in the Kanto region will be revisited shortly in the computer generated anime film, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution which will be a remake of the first Pokemon animated feature.

