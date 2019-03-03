‘Detective Pikachu’ Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Filming

Detective Pikachu is a widely anticipated film for both old and new fans alike, and a big part of its appeal is the talking Pikachu right in the center voiced by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Though he’s given some insight into his process for voicing the character in a hilarious video before the release of the newest trailer, he recently shared a look at what it’s like behind the scenes. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by Fandom on Twitter, Reynolds shared a photo of himself doing the mo-cap voice work for Detective Pikachu to his Instagram story. Fans have already fallen in love with his “cursing” take on the famous mascot, and much of that is due to Pikachu’s well-animated face. The new Pikachu was already a fuzzy, lovable creature, but it’s only emphasized even further.

Reynolds’ personality will be shining through not only with his voice over performance, but many of his mannerisms will be translated through a furry yellow filter. It’s certainly poising this Pikachu to become a huge fan favorite for multiple generations of fans, and it’s certainly going to make it tougher to wait for the film’s release in just a few months.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!