‘Detective Pikachu’ Rumored To Release Second Trailer Soon

Detective Pikachu may be a turning point for Hollywood when it drops this summer. The live-action adaptation could very well change the industry’s reputation with anime and gaming franchises, giving Hollywood dozens of big properties to tackle. After all, the film’s first trailer inspired all sorts of confidence, and a new rumor says a second will drop soon.

Over on social media, Pokemon fans began buzzing as rumors circulated about Detective Pikachu‘s second trailer. The rumor alleges the clip will go live on January 28, and it appears to have come from film editor Vahn Gharakhani. So, fans will want to keep an eye on the date just in case.

Of course, there has been no confirmation of this rumored date by any official party. Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary, and The Pokemon Company have remained mum on the topic of a second trailer. Fans have also grown skeptical of the reported date given 2019’s new movie releases.

If Detective Pikachu were to drop a second trailer on January 28, it would not be doing so before a major film release. Actually, Detective Pikachu would be timed to hit the big screen with… Miss Bala. Traditionally, big films will release new trailers ahead of similar movies with imminent release dates. It would make more sense for Detective Pikachu to debut a second trailer in February to align with the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Still, the clout surrounding Pokemon and its first live-action venture gives it more wiggle room than other films. If Warner Bros. Pictures wanted to, it could drop a trailer without any lead up and do just fine. Last year, the film dropped its first trailer on November 12 just ahead of the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. So, if fans are lucky, Detective Pikachu will strut out its new trailer in time for Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated outing with The Lego Movie sequel.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”