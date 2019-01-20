What Time Will ‘Detective Pikachu’ Air Its Sneak-Peek Tonight?

UPDATE: The sneak-peek has aired and is expected to be uploaded online shortly!

Are you ready to catch ’em all? Well, it seems Pokemon fans will get a chance to try tonight. After all, a sneak-peek at Detective Pikachu is expecting to go live this evening, and we’ve got the lowdown on how to tune in for the special.

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds got fans excited when he confirmed Detective Pikachu had a surprise in store for fans. The highly anticipated film will be debuting a so-called SneakaPika during the NFC Championship Game.

“Keep your sleuthin’ eyes open,” the actor captioned his post on Instagram.

Of course, fans are ready to check out the sneak-peek, but they won’t want to get confused about the rivaling NFL games going on tonight. Both the NFC and AFC will be hosting their championship games tonight, but the NFC will be airing first.

FOX will air the NFC game with its kickoff slated to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET. The game will see the Rams take on the Saints, but Pokemon fans will be skimming the game to see if Pikachu comes out the true winner. The sneak-peek could air anytime during the coverage, so fans will want to record the game as NFL games can last upwards of 3 hours.

With a sneak-peek on the way, fans were tipped off by a series of Pokemon reports which piqued lots of attention. Not only have rumors started to swirl that Warner Bros. Pictures is developing on a Detective Pikachu spin-off already, but the company may be eyeing a live-action take on Pokemon Red and Blue. Should Detective Pikachu live up to the hype, Hollywood may have found its first successful go at anime and gaming. So, fans won’t want to miss this next look at the adaptation when it goes live tonight to celebrate all things football.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”