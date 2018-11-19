‘Devil May Cry’ To Join Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ In New Anime Multiverse

It looks like Netflix is about to expand is anime catalog once more. Thanks to a brand-new announcement, fans have learned the company is developing a Devil May Cry series, but that’s not all.

After all, it looks like the new anime will connect with Netflix’s first gaming anime, and Castlevania fans couldn’t be more excited.

Recently, reports confirmed Castlevania‘s showrunner Adi Shankar has a new project on the way. The producer is set to oversee an animated take on Devil May Cry, and Shankar told IGN the new series will tie into his first Netflix venture.

“[Devil May Cry] will join Castlevania in what we’re now calling the bootleg multiverse,” the producer said.

So far, there are no details about how this multiverse will work. Shankar did not say whether Devil May Cry or Castlevania would crossover directly, but fans are eager to see how the connection will play out.

For those unfamiliar with Netflix’s Castlevania run, it is one of the company’s most popular original series. The pitch was made by Shankar a couple years back, and Netflix has released two seasons of the anime to date. Earlier this fall, the show’s latest season dropped, and it was met with rave reviews by critics. A third season has since been ordered, and it seems Shankar will balance that project alongside his upcoming Devil May Cry series.

Devil May Cry not have much to do with Dracula, but the dark series knows a thing or two about the supernatural. The title was created by Hideki Kamiya for Capcom back in August 2001. The series focuses on a man named Dante who hunts demons following the death of his mother. The thrilling series has amassed more than five games under its belt, and this anime will be the second Devil May Cry has received so far. The first TV series debut under WOWOW TV back in June 2017 and was titled Devil May Cry: The Animated Series. The project was directed by Shin Itagaki and produced by Madhouse, the animation studio behind hit series such as One-Punch Man.

So, what do you think about this announcement? Do you hope Dante gets to take a stab at Dracula some day soon?