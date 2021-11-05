Netflix’s Devil May Cry Anime Will Be “Multiple Seasons”





Devil May Cry remains one of the biggest video game franchises created by the publishers at Capcom, standing as tall as some of its cousins in the like of Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter to name a few, so its no surprise to see that the series is set to receive an animated adaptation on Netflix. With the streaming service recently finding success with video game adaptations for Castlevania and The Witcher, it seems that Devil May Cry is already set to tell a story that will take “multiple seasons” to resolve.

Earlier this year, the producer of the series, Adi Shankar, took the opportunity to state that the upcoming series would begin production early next year and that the scripts for the first season of Devil May Cry are already complete. Shankar, speaking with IGN, made sure to note that not only will the series take multiple seasons to tell its story, with Castlevania taking four to tell its first tale, with the first season apparently set to have “eight episodes”, as confirmed by the producer himself.

Shankar himself, in the interview, went into detail when it came to working directly with Capcom, the owners of the Devil May Cry license who recently released the fifth installment of the franchise, which is considered by many to be the best game in the series to date:

“The entire team both from the management side and the creative side have been so incredibly supportive and gracious,”

Devil May Cry first landed in 2001 on the Playstation 2, with its titular first entry introducing us the demon slayer known as Dante, his brother Vergil, and lady friend Lady. Over the years, the series has added new characters and aged its players to help expand on the universe that has become a fan favorite. While there have been no reports of a Devil May Cry 6 in the works, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Dante and Nero were to make a return at some point in the future.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Devil May Cry animated series? What has been your favorite video game adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dante and company.