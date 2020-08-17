Digimon Adventure Synopsis Teases Mimi's First Solo Battle

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series is currently making its way through its first major arc as Tai and the other DigiDestined kids have been tasked with splitting up in two teams to make their way across the poison of the Dark Continent. But the newest episode of the series teased that things would be quickly getting far more intense for Mimi and Palmon as they have been split off from Tai and Izzy. Now the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing Mimi's first real solo battle in the series so far.

Although she and Palmon were by themselves for a bit when Mimi first came to the Digital World, their first fight in the series had Tai and Sora around to help her as she and Palmon reached the Champion level with Togemon's first debut evolution. But with Episode 12, things are going to be much more dangerous for Mimi as she ends up in a junkyard with one Ultimate level threat coming face to face with her.

Episode 12 of the series is titled "Lilimon Blooms," and the synopsis for it teases Mimi's desperate struggle to try and get Palmon to reach the Ultimate level next following Agumon and Gabumon's explosive displays in the previous two episodes. The synopsis (as spotted and translated by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins as such, "Mimi and Palmon fall beneath the ancient ruins. The remains of abandoned Digimon are piled up there. Mimi tries to return to the surface somehow, but one of the Digimon, who she thought was wreckage, awakens and comes to attack her."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The interesting bit here, however, is that although she and Palmon are alone at first they soon find a new ally to help them, "Just when she thought that all hope was lost, another Digimon awakens and saves Mimi. It's good vs evil. There is an intense battle between the two Digimon. Meanwhile, Taichi and Koshiro rush underground to rescue Mimi. Ultimately, what will be the fate of Mimi, who is by herself?"

Excited to see Mimi and Palmon take on their first major enemy all on their own? What are you thinking of the new Digimon Adventure series so far? What do you think of the new version of Mimi and Palmon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

