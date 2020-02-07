Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Teases U.S. Release with New Trailer

Bandai and Toei Animation announced just a bit ago that the Digimon franchise will be getting an official rebooted anime series releasing in Japan later this Spring, this was certainly a surprise to many as the one project Digimon fans have been looking forward to for quite a while was a film project touted as the official ending of the Digimon Adventure franchise. Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna joins the DigiDestined from the first two seasons in their older years as they take on one last adventure with their Digimon partners.

As this film is going to round out the lingering plot threads from the original series and events of the Digimon Adventure tri films, all eyes are on this new film. Luckily now we have a new look at what that’s going to be like as Toei Animation has shared a new English subtitled trailer to celebrate its upcoming premiere on March 25th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan, but Fathom Events will be bringing the new film to the United States on March 25th. So fans outside of Japan won’t have to wait too much longer to see it for themselves. As for the trailer, it sees Tai and the others struggling with the fact that they have to part with their Digimon friends after being together for so long.

So while there’s a new reboot on the way, this will surely be an emotional goodbye for all the fans attached to the original story and these original chosen children. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

Are you excited to see Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for yourself? Wondering how that new reboot is going to change things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is officially described as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”