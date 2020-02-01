Digimon Releases Last Evolution Kizuna Prequel Special

Bandai and Toei Animation will soon be giving the original Digimon Adventure a new rebooted take later this Spring, but before that new TV anime premieres, the original Digimon Adventure story that continued with Digimon Adventure tri will be coming to its end with the newest film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. It's currently unclear as to how the new film and reboot anime series will impact one another, but for fans following the adventure of the original DigiDestined series from the very beginning, the end of that story is bringing a lot of feelings with it.

With Last Evolution Kizuna premiering in Japan in February, Toei Animation is getting us ready for the end of this long running story with a special prequel that gives us a glimpse at the state of the original set of chosen children before the plot of the final film. Shared on their official YouTube channel, the prequel special "To Sora" is already packed with feels.

The prequel sees an older Sora wondering about her future. She doesn't want to be dragged into the Digital World's conflicts, but doesn't want to take on the duties set by her mother either. Each of these kids are growing and beginning to follow in their paths, but that's most likely going to change fairly soon when the new film begins.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan, but Fathom Events will be bringing the new film to the United States on March 25th. So fans outside of Japan won't have to wait too much longer to see it for themselves. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is officially described as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?"