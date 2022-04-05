Digimon Cosplay Explores Taichi and Agumon’s Bond

The world of Digimon has been telling the various stories of the digital monsters for decades, but perhaps the tale that most resonates with fans is that of Digimon Adventure, the first anime story to be spun for the franchise. With the recent reboot already coming to an end and a new Digimon Adventure movie in the works, one fan has used some creative printing to bring to life one of the biggest bromances of the series with Tai and his digital monster Agumon.

Digimon Adventure first introduced the story of the Digi-Destined in 1999 with the anime series introducing us to a group of children that have been taken from their own world and placed into the digital one. With Tai being the de facto leader of the crew, he received a partner in the form of Agumon, a tiny t-rex like creature that would become one of the most popular digital monsters introduced in the franchise. While the story of these young digital monster trainers came to a close in the first series, they would receive a number of movies that would follow them into their adulthood and the aforementioned reboot that reimaged the battle they ran into within the digital world.

Reddit Cosplayer Dordchn used some spot-on 3-D printing to recreate Tai’s wild hairstyle and goggles, while also building a life-sized Agumon to follow him around and pay homage to the world of Digi-Destined, which has taken a bow once again following the conclusion of the anime adaptation reboot:

While the story of the Digi-Destined has already come to a close in Japan, the English Dub for the series is set to arrive in North America soon, with a trailer recently being released to get fans hyped. With Digimon Ghost Game still early in its run, now is a great time to be a fan of digital monsters.

What do you think of this new take on Tai and Agumon? What surprises do you think lie in wait for the Digi-Destined with the upcoming Digimon Adventure movie?