Digimon Adventure Reboot Drops Trailer for English Dub

Digimon Adventure has dropped the first English dubbed trailer for its new reboot anime series! As part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for the franchise, Digimon brought back the eight original Chosen Children from the first Digimon Adventure series (from over two decades ago, at this point) for a brand new TV anime series. This series introduced a much younger version of that original cast and saw them taking on a much different kind of saga than fans got to see in that first series. While the Japanese language release had wrapped its run some time ago, there are many fans holding out for the English dubbed release.

Announced to be in the works during the recent DigimonCon online event, Digimon Adventure‘s reboot anime series will officially be getting an English dubbed release. While there were no details about its specific release date or platform, what was revealed was the very first trailer for the dub that gives Digimon fans an idea of what to expect from the brand new voice cast bringing the franchise to life for this new generation. You can check out the new trailer (as released by Toei Animation) below:

While the voice actor for the narrator has yet to be revealed, it was confirmed that Zeno Robinson (Hawks in My Hero Academia, Goh in Pokemon Journeys, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and more) will be the voice behind Taichi Kamiya, and Ben Diskin (Shoutmon in Digimon Fusion, Skeptic in My Hero Academia, Sai in Naruto: Shippuden and more) will be the voice behind Agumon. The rest of the cast will be completely new as well, but they have yet to be revealed as of this writing.

Unfortunately, there is still no set release date for the English dubbed release just yet. If you wanted to check out the original Digimon Adventure: reboot series run as it aired in Japan, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the reboot series as such, “It’s the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don’t know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami’s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they’re aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform… a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!”

