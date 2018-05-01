‘Digimon’ Life-Sized Plush Goes On Sale

The Digimon series is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with a series of films in Digimon Adventure tri., and now Bandai is celebrating in a big way now that the final one is set to premiere May 5 in Japan.

Bandai is currently taking pre-orders for a large Gabumon plush, and it’s probably the cutest and closest thing to having your very own Digimon.

Scheduled to release in Japan this September for 8,100 yen (about $74 USD), this life-sized Gabumon plush brings the cuddly Digimon to life and stands at about 1.7 feet tall (or 52 centimeters). You can pre-order at Bandai’s website until mid-June (you can find the page at the link here).

There are also pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) until May 7, or until the pre-orders sell out, of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.

Premium Bandai is also taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here) for a Digivice replica, the “Complete Selection Animation Digivice tri. Memorial” until mid-June. Running for 7,020 yen (about $64 USD before tax), the Digivice plays the “Butter-fly~tri.Version” and “brave heart~ tri.Version” themes from Digimon Adventure tri and can light up in orange, blue, and red. Each light-up even plays a different interaction between Tai and Agumon, Matt and Gabumon, and Meiko and Meicoomon respectively.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.