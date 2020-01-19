Did Digimon’s New Anime Kill a Dragon Ball Super Comeback?

The past week has been an easygoing one for fans. With the winter season in full swing, shows like Haikyuu are finding their footing while others such as My Hero Academia closed their first arc. For the most part, nothing too big went down… or that was the case until a couple days ago. Reports went live that Digimon is set to get a brand-new show, and it seems Dragon Ball fans have questions about the reveal.

And why might that be? Well, it all has to do with a certain time slot and the long-rumored return of Dragon Ball Super.

For those who need a catch up, the story goes a little like this. Dragon Ball Super wrapped its weekly series a couple years back, and fans were sure the hit anime would return posthaste. However, that comeback has become all the less likely over the time, but Dragon Ball fans had hope since the show GeGeGe no Kitaro is ending. The show famously took over the timeslot which Dragon Ball Super held in Japan, so fans were waiting on the good word.

It turns out that word isn’t coming any time soon. The new Digimon Adventure anime is slated to take over the slot, and some Dragon Ball fans are taking their frustration out on Digimon.

Since Dragon Ball fans are taking the announcement of a new Digimon Adventure series as having bumped an unannounced Dragon Ball series from it’s (assumed) timeslot, I’m pretty sure this means Agumon is stronger than Goku. — MarcFBR (@MarcFBR) January 17, 2020

Me a year ago: “When Kitaro ends, Dragon Ball Super will probably come back.” The reality: “When Kitaro ends, Digimon Adventure will come back.” https://t.co/DGrwsMUKyF — Dragon Tamer Raven (@ravennoises) January 17, 2020

Of course, it doesn’t take much to understand their annoyance; A few years have passed since anyone heard about the Dragon Ball anime, but the manga is still going on strong. The show’s absence is weighing on diehard fans, but the same can be said for Digimon lovers. The franchise has thrived as of late thanks to a slew of films, so its resurged popularity is ripe for a weekly show. And if fans are real lucky, they may get word on Goku after the upcoming show comes to an end.

Where do you sit on this debate…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

