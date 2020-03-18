Digimon Reboot Shares First Episode Preview

Digimon might be capping off its 20th Anniversary celebration by saying goodbye to the original DigiDestined with Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, but not long after we’ll be reunited with a much younger take on the original eight children with the full reboot TV anime series, Digimon Adventure:. Currently scheduled to premiere April 5th in Japan (with the official English language release of the series not yet confirmed as of this writing), this new series has a lot of older and newer fans interested in seeing where the franchise will go next with this reboot.

With the premiere of this new series inching closer every day, Digimon Adventure has shared a new preview of the reboot’s first episode currently reported titled “Digital Crisis in Tokyo.” As spotted by @JP_Excelsior on Twitter (and shared through Fuji TV), this first episode preview has some of the same footage from the debut trailer with a few new scenes added in to flesh out what’s really going on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Adventure: Episode 01 – Digital Crisis in Tokyo Less than a month for the episode, April 5!! Preview for the episode!!#Digimon #DigimonAdventure pic.twitter.com/32ZKKYsv2j — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) March 13, 2020

While there are still a ton of mysteries as to what we can expect from this new series, Toei Animation has revealed the official synopsis as such, “2020 AD. Networks are now an integral part of human life. But humans are unaware that beyond the network an infinite world exists. The digital world. And the creatures called Digimon that live there… A large-scale network failure occurs in the Tokyo metropolitan area. A flickering signal or garbled screens are prevalent. The news report that it’s cyber terrorism.

The main character is Taichi Yagami, a fifth-grader living in a tower apartment near Tokyo. He was home alone to prepare for the weekend summer camp. His mother and sister, Hikari, were on their way to Shibuya but got stuck on an affected train with failed breaks. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to help his mother and sister, but the moment he heads to the platform at the station- A mysterious phenomenon overtakes the ‘DigiDestined,’ transporting Taichi to the digital world! The children meet their partner Digimon and embark on an unknown ‘adventure!’”

Are you excited for this rebooted take on Digimon Adventure? Were you hoping for a new batch of characters like previous seasons or are you more interested now that the original cast of characters is involved? How do you feel about everyone being younger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!