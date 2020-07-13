Disney's Live-Action Mulan Reveals Japanese Dub Cast

✖

Although it was originally slated for a wide release in the Spring, Disney's live-action Mulan is currently gearing up for a late Summer and Fall release with new additions to the Japanese dub of the film. Initially scheduled for a release earlier this March, Disney's live-action take on Mulan has been offset by a number of unforeseen issues brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of numerous release date shifts, now the film is currently scheduled to release in August in the United States and a September 4th release in Japan.

Japan's theaters have begun to re-open as part of a new phase of softening the social distancing measures after the country lifted its state of emergency back in May, and thus the Japanese release is moving forward. Part of this is the announcement of some of the new cast additions bringing the Japanese version of the film to life.

As reported by Anime! Anime!, the supporting cast for the Japanese dub of Disney's live-action Mulan has been set with a few actors that anime fans are sure to recognize right away. These new additions include Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan, Joe in Megalobox) will be dubbing Chen Honghui, an original character created for the new film as the new love interest in the film (rather than Li Shen, as seen in the original animated film).

(Photo: Disney)

Subaru Kimura (Takeshi Goda in Doraemon, Pesci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Pesci) will be voicing Yao, Tasuku Hatanaka (Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal's Yuma Tsukumo, Ushio and Tora's Ushio Aotsuki) as Ling, Hiroki Yasumoto (Chad Sato in Bleach, One-Punch Man's King) as Chien Po, and with Kensho Ono (Giorno Giovnanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Tetsuya Kuroko in Kuroko's Basketball) as an archer named Cricket.

Disney's live-action Mulan is currently slated for a release in Japanese theaters on September 4th, but as fans have come to find out from the events of the past few months, this schedule is subject to change. But at least with these announced additions to the cast the Japanese release is moving forward as planned. Now it's gotten a boost from several anime veterans from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan and more!

What do you think of these initial additions to Mulan's Japanese dub cast? Excited to see the new live-action adaptation for yourself? What did you think of the original animated film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime! Anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.