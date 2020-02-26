New Mulan Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Epic Action

Disney’s next live-action remake is the anticipated Mulan, and with their latest video, Disney is taking fans behind the scenes of making the epic film that fans look back on so fondly. Mulan is an emotional story but it will also feature some epic fight sequences as Yifei Liu’s Mulan seeks to defend her nation and her family through any means necessary. That means whether it’s riding a horse into battle, flipping over someone’s head with grace and effortlessness, or swinging a sword like a pro, Liu and the rest of the cast have to put the work in to make it all look authentic and realistic, and you can check out all the training and hard work that goes into making that a realis in their new behind the scenes video.

You’ll see large scale battles and extremely close-quarters fighting, and pulling it all off requires plenty of rehearsals and training and around 3 months specifically for Liu. The training gets the actors’ knowledge of handling basic weapons as well as army style training, martial arts, military marching, archery, and more.

There’s one sequence where Mulan kicks a spear out of the air that looks amazing, and we can’t wait to see all of the action when the final film hits theaters. You can check out the video above.

You can find the official description for Mulan below.

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th.

