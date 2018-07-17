Do Any ‘My Hero Academia’ Characters Appear in ‘Vigilantes’?

While the lead characters of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might not be pro heroes, there are still more than a few that pop up from time to time, including a few recognizable faces from the original series.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, so if you haven’t read the series yet you’ve been warned.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is the manga spinoff of My Hero Academia, and goes outside the Pro Hero world of UA and instead focuses on those who fight crime outside the boundaries of the law. Knuckleduster, Koichi, and Pop Step are front an center, but a few issues in you’ll notice the likes of heroes like All Might, Endeavor, Kamui Woods, and Midnight, though those are often just small cameos.

There are two My Hero Academia characters that show up quite a bit actually, and first up is Ingenium. Tensei Lida ends up coming to the aid of Koichi on multiple occasions, even going so far as to give him his card if he decides to pursue being a hero at UA. The two work well together, and Ingenium is one of the few to know Koichi’s identity.

The most prevalent hero inVigilantes‘ world though is Aizawa, who has several encounters with the would-be heroes during their early days. Aizawa seems a bit bothered by the group at first, but after another encounter or two seems to actually somewhat not mind them. He also learns one of Knuckleduster’s bigger secrets after a throwdown with him, explaining to the reader that Knuckleduster is, in fact, Quirkless, and is essentially just someone who has trained constantly. Think Batman if you will.

