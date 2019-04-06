‘Dororo’ Reveals Midseason Trailer, Confirms Second Cour

Dororo is one of the hit anime series to break out this winter season, and it seems the show has more to give. The anime just hit its halfway point, and Dororo is celebrating with several special gifts.

For one, fans were let in on a big confirmation that they have been waiting on. Dororo confirmed it will be two cours in length and informed fans of when the new run will begin. The show is set to run through the spring anime season as Dororo will begin its second cour on April 8th (via ANN).

This announcement came with another reveal. A brand-new single will be added to the anime for this second cour. Asian Kung-Fu Generation will perform the song “Dororo” for the opening while Eve performs “Anya” for the ending.

A trailer was released to hype the new cour as well, giving fans an intimate look at Dororo’s animation. Characters like Hyakkimaru and Dororo can be seen real easily, and fans were teased with a look at the anime’s second cour as well.

For those of you unfamiliar with Dororo, the series is considered a classic in Japan. The story was created back in August 1967 under writer Osamu Tezuka. The series follows two leads, a swordsmen named Hyakkimaru and an orphaned thief named Dororo. The former is born to a daimyo, but the father made a pact with demons to secure his power which forced his son to be born without limbs or facial features. Abandoned by his family, Hyakkimaru was given prostheses to function and learned he could kill the demons his father worked with to regain his humanity. This mission leads Hyakkimaru to meet Dororo on the road, and the pair begin a long journey through Japan’s Sengoku period.

