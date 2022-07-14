DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3 Reveals New Trailer

Netflix has certainly been no stranger to adapting some big names in the video game industry with animated and live-action series of their own, with two of the biggest examples being Castlevania and The Witcher specifically. Now, one of the biggest game adaptations that the streaming service has created is set to return with its third season later this summer and has released a new trailer to give fans a better idea of what challenges the Dragon Knight and his fellow heroes will hit next.

The studio behind all three seasons of DOTA: Dragon's Blood, Studio Mir, is certainly no stranger to the world of pop culture, having created the likes of The Legend of Korra, Black Dynamite The Animated Series, Young Justice: Outsiders, and even the recent Witcher animated film, Nightmare of the Wolf.

Netflix released the new trailer for Book Three of DOTA: Dragon's Blood on its official Youtube Channel, with fans only having to wait until August 11th to see what the Dragon Knight and his allies will face in the future:

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch Netflix's take on the world of DOTA with Dragon's Blood, the streaming service has shared the following description:

"A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game."

The video game franchise of DOTA, which stands for Defense of the Ancients, first arrived on the scene in 2003 but has since become a juggernaut within the medium thanks to the likes of its original entry, DOTA 2, Artifact, and DOTA Underlords to name a few. The third season of the animated season hasn't been confirmed to be its last, so there might be more magical adventures coming to fans of the franchise on the streaming service.

DOTA isn't the only video game adaptation that is making waves for Netflix, as Castlevania is set to return with a new series with the title of Castlevania: Nocturne, as well as new animated adaptations of Far Cry and Devil May Cry currently in the works.

Will you be checking out the third book in this fantasy epic tale? What other video game franchises do you want to see hit Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of DOTA.