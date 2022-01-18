DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Honors Season 2 Netflix Release With Slick Trailer

The next season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is now streaming on Netflix, and the streaming service has dropped a new trailer to celebrate! Valve had surprised fans when it had announced that it was expanding the massively popular online multiplayer DOTA 2 franchise with a brand new anime series tackled by the studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The first season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood made its debut last Spring to great success with fans, and now the second season in the series has finally made its official debut with Netflix.

The second season of the series officially began streaming on Netflix today, January 18th, and for fans curious to see what’s coming in the new season, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book Two. First announced to be in the works shortly after the release of the first season, fans have been waiting quite a while for this new season to hit! You can check out the new trailer below and find the new season already streaming with Netflix!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to check out DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, two seasons of the series are now streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.”

The first season of the series was a hit with ComicBook.com as well as our review (which you can find in full here) says the following, “Enhancing the experience is the animation provided by Studio Mir. Ki Hyun Ryu, who also worked on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, oversees a team that delivers the same quality of action animation fans of their works have become accustomed to. The CG animation all fits, but it does have a small impact on the way blood splatter looks. Either way, fans of slick-looking action full of bloody consequence will undoubtedly have a good time.”

What do you think? What’s your first impression of Book Two so far? What did you think of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’s first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!