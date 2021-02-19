Netflix's DOTA: Dragon's Blood Releases First Trailer

Netflix has released the first full trailer for DOTA: Dragon's Blood! Netflix surprisingly announced they were teaming up with prominent video game publisher Valve on a new anime series adapting the massively popular DOTA 2 online game. Netflix has found great success in the past when it has chosen to adapt various video game franchises into anime series, and this next effort is hoping for the same kind of success as it's got a notable studio animating it. Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see this in action as this new series is heading our way next month!

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be releasing on Netflix March 25th, and while its initial announcement came with some footage this trailer is our best look at the new series yet. Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails) is set as series showrunner and executive producer (with Ryu Ki Hyun as Co-Executive Producer), and it's animated by The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender animation studio, Studio MIR. Check out the trailer in the video above!

Miller shared excitement with fans in the following statement during the series' announcement, "Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” Miller stated. “The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be officially releasing on the streaming service on March 25th worldwide, and it will run for eight episodes at thirty minutes each. Netflix officially describes the new anime adaptation as such, "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

