Netflix Announces New DOTA 2 Anime, DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Netflix has announced a new anime based on the DOTA 2 franchise is on the way, DOTA: Dragon's Blood. The long running video game franchise from Valve is one of the biggest online games in the world, and now it will be branching out into the anime world thanks to Netflix. The streaming platform has seen a number of video game properties officially make their anime adaptation debuts in recent years with takes on Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma and more, and now it's taking on one of the biggest franchises yet with DOTA: Dragon's Blood.

Netflix has announced via press releases that DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be running for eight episodes in total at 30 minutes each. Scheduled for a debut on March 25th, Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails) serves as series showrunner and executive producer while Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender) providing the animation for the new series. Ryu Ki Hyun has been confirmed to serve as Co-Executive Producer for the new project.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the series in the video above! Netflix officially describes DOTA: Dragon's Blood as such, "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Miller had this to say about the announcement for the new series, "Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” Miller stated. “The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

