Here’s How ‘Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong Could Look as Android 19

Dragon Ball may have already gotten its chance at a successful live-action film and failed, but there are fans who still believe the series could make a successful jump should it get the chance.

One arc that would make a perfect live-action film would be the Android arc, and artist @Bosslogic has stacked together quite a potential cast, including Doctor Strange and Deadly Class‘ Benedict Wong.

Joining his previous interpretations of Dove Cameron as Android 18, Dane DeHaan as Android 17, Nicholas Hoult as Trunks, Ken Jeong as Master Roshi, Hulk Hogan as Mr. Satan, Alan Ritchson as Android 16, and Tom Hiddleston as Cell, artist BossLogic share his interpretation of Benedict Wong as Android 19.

Should the Android arc of the series ever get adapted into a live-action film, Benedict Wong would be a fantastic choice for Android 19. Though to be completely fair, the character should most likely not be involved in the film’s version of the arc.

The Android arc has a lot of potential villains for its disposal, and 19 is not the most integral out of the offerings. 19 was merely used as a vehicle to show how strong Vegeta had gotten since the last time fans had seen him during the Freeza arc, and thus did not get as much personality as its Android compatriots. Wong would be underserved in such a role.

