This Fan-Made Dragon Ball DVD Bundle is the One Fans Deserve

Dragon Ball is one of the most-beloved shonen titles to hit the industry, and fans are always looking for ways to celebrate Son Goku. Plenty of fans hype up the heroes by investing in the anime’s home videos, but outlandish prices and stale packaging has kept netizens from some purchases. So if licensors are looking for ideas to liven things up, look no further!

Over on Reddit, one fan has given their take on a Dragon Ball Blu-ray, DVD bundle that fans would go wild for.

Now, it’s time you started preparing your wishes for Shenron to make this concept a reality.

Thanks to user ThriftP0m, a new take on a Dragon Ball bundle has gone live as you can see above, The image imagines how an ultimate edition home release could be packaged, and it pays homage to an important relic, a dragon ball!

As you can see, the bundle imagines how the various DVDs are housed within a large four-star dragon ball. Each disc would be protected in layers to keep the casing from damaging the bundle, and this mock-up puts iconic Dragon Ball characters on the discs. Finally, a large episode guide was drafted to help fans navigate the bundle and figure out which discs contain their favorite episodes.

Sadly, there are no plans to bring a bundle like this to shelves, but fans can snag the complete series of Dragon Ball if they are savvy online. Funimation is the company who distributes the anime in North America, so their site has each season up for sale along with retailers like Amazon.

