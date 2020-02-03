Dragon Ball Art Imagines Goku’s Perfect Iron Man Suit

Dragon Ball knows a thing or three about superheroes. While Goku might not label himself such, the Saiyan is seen as a hero to many while others lean more on the menace side of things. Of course, guys like the Great Saiyaman bring real heroes to life in Dragon Ball, and a new piece of art is giving Goku a proper shot at taking his son’s alter ego down.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as AzizDraws gave their best take on Goku, but there was a catch. They gave the Saiyan a solid Iron Man makeover that even covers the guy’s hair.

As you can see below, the custom suit is colored blue and orange, but the shades are far more muted. The armor even has boots painted in which will make the hero happy. Of course, you can see the Iron Man armor also covers Goku’s hair which is important. Even when the hero is getting hit with fiery energy blasts, Goku’s hair remains intact, but it cannot hurt to take some extra precautions here.

I put a little bit more effort than I expected to for this #Drawpile session… #goku #ironman pic.twitter.com/U91TH1OT9P — Aziz Mbye | AzizDraws (@AzizDraws) January 29, 2020

Looking at this suit, Dragon Ball fans are loving the Marvel crossover, but they are curious how the Iron Man armor would help him. Goku is pretty much indestructible when you look at what he’s gone through. In the end, it takes a heart condition to take the hero out for real, but this suit does add a little bit of defense to his stats. And at the very least, you know Bulma is going to be really jealous of this sweet tech once she spots it.

