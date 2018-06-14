‘Dragon Ball’ Artwork Visualizes Goku’s Surprising Kill Count

Dragon Ball is know for its action, but fans will tell you its take on death is laughable. The series is all too willing to revive its heroes, leaving guys like Son Goku to die and come back multiple times. However, there are plenty of characters who die and stay that way. And, as you can see below, Goku has an impressive body count.

You may not realize it, but Goku has killed his fair share of people. From side characters to big baddies, the Saiyan didn’t pull his punches as a kid and never learned how to as he got stronger. So, an artist known as Alberto Cubatas decided to remind everyone of how deadly Goku really is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artist visualized all of Goku’s kills in a gruesome drawing. The hero can be seen standing atop a pile of corpses with each body representing one of the people Goku killed.

Of course, Grandpa Gohan is on the list, and fans admit they’d rather forget all about that tragic death. Goku killed his adopted dad when he was just a child and the full moon came in. Unable to suppress his Great Ape form, Goku went wild and killed Grandpa Gohan in his wake, leaving Goku to wake up all alone.

Once Goku was a bit older, he racked up an impressive kill count in Dragon Ball. The series began with Goku offing a Giant Fish before taking out a Pterodactyl with his power pole. He went on to snuff Red Ribbon Army soldiers before he moved onto guys like Buyon. And, by the end, Tambourine and King Piccolo were added to the list.

While Dragon Ball Z was a more violent anime, Goku had less kills in the sequel. The only people the Saiyan took out were Yakon and Kid Buu, but his future timeline self did off Freeza and his dad. In fact, Goku even offed Freeza in Dragon Ball Super with some help from Whis, and he got the chance to wipe out Copy Vegeta with a godly Kamehameha.

These days, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Are you surprised by how many kills Goku has under his sash? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!