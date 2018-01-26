‘Dragon Ball’ Website Shares Rare Sketches Of Launch And Android 8

Are you a fan of the original Dragon Ball and wondered what happened to the characters who were once important to the series like Launch? At least we know what an updated look on her character would turn out in the Dragon Ball Super manga should she come back.

Thanks to a special series by illustrator of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Toyotaro, we got a fresh look at past characters Launch and Android 8 who’ve faded into the background the last few years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part 2 of a series where every month Toyotaro draws a character who hasn’t appeared in the Super manga yet: “Lunch-san! Where are you now? DB is still going on, so come out quick!” (https://t.co/T3MikORjOT) pic.twitter.com/KGJxSrTS3C — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 19, 2018

Toyotaro started a series where he debuts a new sketch of a past Dragon Ball character once a month, and for the second entry he debuted a fresh look at Launch and says, “Lunch-san! Where are you now? Dragon Ball is still going on, so come out quick!”

The first in the series was Android, who looks as adorable as ever:

Part 1 was Android No,8 :(“The other androids inherited his love of nature…that’s my guess, anyway”): https://t.co/8hbL5FYJXX pic.twitter.com/6OQlP9dqpW — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 19, 2018

For this one, Toyotaro says “The other androids inherited his love of nature…that’s my guess, anyway.” Android 8 coming back to the series would be a fun detour in the series, wouldn’t it? It may be ending soon, but there’s still a chance for these two to show up in the manga soon if Toyotaro shows as much care as he does here.

There is currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.