‘Dragon Ball’ Manga Gets A Stunning VR Makeover

When anime fans think about virtual reality, they are probably going to think of Isekai anime like Sword Art Online. After all, the high-tech has become a staple in sci-fi shows, but virtual reality has more uses than just anime.

After all, the tech can be applied to manga, and a fan proved that in a big way thanks to Dragon Ball.

Recently, Goro Fujita took to Youtube and Vimeo to share their VR take on the Dragon Ball manga. As the artist says, he thinks VR could become a new tool to experience manga through, and he shared his VR clip for everyone to enjoy.

I’m now convinced that VR comics will be a thing! 😀 Took a dragon ball page and made a #VR #Quill version of it. Check it out in VR in #FacebookSpaces! pic.twitter.com/cowiN2aT1J — Goro Fujita (@gorosart) September 12, 2018

As you can see above, even the static reel looks neat with a VR headset. Fujita did a motion comic for Dragon Ball using 3D layers for VR headsets. As you can see, the panels are made to look deep, allowing fans to step into the artwork and action for themselves.

“I wanted to spend a bit more time into a daily painting. I took a Dragonball page and did my VR interpretation for it. That key moment that made me love Piccolo! How rewarding this experiment was! I would totally read comics like this! Quill comics will become a thing,” Fujita wrote.

If you want to check out the video for yourself, links to its Facebook Spaces stream can be found above. For now, Fujita hasn’t said whether he’s working to adapt an entire chapter, so this may be the best thing VR fans get to living inside Dragon Ball for quite some time.

