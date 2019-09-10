Dragon Ball Fan Goes Viral For Freeza-Themed Motorcycle

It doesn’t take much to find a Dragon Ball fan. The series has converted millions into fans over the decades, and they’re not afraid to share their love for Goku. Of course, there are others who are more inclined to stan other characters, and Freeza is a popular pick. However, for one fan in particular, it seems they accidentally carried over their love of Dragon Ball into a field they never expected.

Over on Twitter, a user known at tomoky put fans in stitches with a rather hilarious post. The fan, who posts often about their motorcycle, hit up social media to share a realization he had with his followers about his beloved bike.

“I was no conscious of this color scheme, but this Ninja [motorcycle] has Freeza’s face,” the fan wrote.

As you can see above, the fan is not wrong at all. The sleek motorcycle has a low profile with lots of curves and rounded edges. The body of the motorcycle is painted white, but a portion of the front is painted a royal purple. And if these two colors sound familiar to you, they should if you are a fan of Dragon Ball.

Of course, Freeza borrows this same color scheme, and the colors are placed in eerily similar places to this fan’s bike. Freeza’s main body is white with a few purple highlights when he’s in his final form. When you compare the two photos posted by tomoky side by side, their similar looks become unavoidable in the most perfect of ways. Now, the only thing this fan needs to add to their bike is a Dragon Ball sticker set, and he will be good to go.

Would you be up to road trip on a Dragon Ball bike like this one? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

