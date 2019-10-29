Dragon Ball Fan Imagines ‘Next Generation’ Anime with New Poster

Dragon Ball fans are a rather insatiable bunch. Over the years, the fandom has grown to the millions with pockets stretching all over the globe. When Dragon Ball Super was made official, the franchise soared with renewed popularity, and fans are waiting for the series’ next big project. That is why one fan decided to imagine their own spin-off, and it borrows some inspiration from another top-tier anime.

Taking to Reddit, an artist known as hatsukoi_ranma caught fans by surprise. They wowed with Dragon Ball fandom by imagining what the series’ Next Generation might look strong like. Similar to Naruto‘s sequel, this story would follow the upcoming generation of Saiyans, and it would give two favorites a chance to shine.

As you can see below, the concept piece showcases an older Goten and Trunks. The pair are no longer in their preteens, but they aren’t quite adults either. This artwork imagines a balance between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT which shows how each Saiyan grew their power.

Of course, fans know Goten and Trunks are crazy strong in their own right. All you have to do is look at Future Trunks for the latter; The time-traveling hero is insanely powerful as fans saw Future Trunks take out Mecha Freeza with ease. Goten is also a very strong fighter after having grown up around Goku and Gohan. Even his older brother was amazed by his power as a young boy, so there is no telling how strong Gohan would be as a young adult.

There is no word on whether Dragon Ball is considering branching out with spin-off titles, but asides like this would be appreciated. At this point, fans would settle for any sort of mainline anime following the end of Dragon Ball Super, and a Next Generation OVA would not go amiss.

Would you be down for a spin-off series like this…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

