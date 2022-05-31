Dragon Ball Art Gives Majin Buu's Forms a Traditional Makeover

✖

Majin Buu has gone through quite a number of transformations since he first appeared in the final major arc of Dragon Ball Z, continuing to have a presence in Dragon Ball Super as an ally to the Z-Fighters. With Buu being featured in a brief clip in the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one fan has taken the opportunity to give the pink powerhouse, and a few of his other forms, a traditional makeover that help to make Majin Buu seem even more terrifying than when he was under the wing of Babidi.

Ironically, the biggest appearance for Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Super has yet to be animated, as the former villain had a major role to play during the Moro Arc. The recent arc that predated the fight against Granolah and the Heeters saw Buu's origins explored, with the Shonen series even hinting at the idea that Kid Buu was able to call upon God Ki during his battle against the Z-Fighters, showing how truly dangerous he was before being eradicated thanks to the Spirit Bomb. While Kid Buu didn't return during this arc, the manga was able to include Uub, the reincarnated character of Kid Buu, and see the young brawler become instrumental in defeating the energy-absorbing wizard.

Twitter Artist Justin96636 shared this new classical take on the original Majin Buu form, Evil Buu, and Super Buu to create an unholy trinity that caused quite a few problems for the Z-Fighters during the final major arc of Dragon Ball Z:

Chien Chih Kang (Justin)art -Dragon ball Ukiyoe style pic.twitter.com/woAs1LCAZy — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) May 27, 2022

Currently, fans are debating if there are secret villains in the next movie of Dragon Ball Super, with the Red Ribbon Army set to return with new androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the movie set to hit next month in Japan, one particular segment seems to reveal an attack that Majin Buu utilized in "The Human Extinction Attack", which might hint that Majin Buu might have a bigger role in the new movie than many fans think.

What was your favorite transformation for Majin Buu? Do you think that Buu is set to have a bigger role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero than many thought? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.