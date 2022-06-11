Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Fans Spot Familiar Attack in New Trailer

✖

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has given fans of the Shonen franchise a new look at the main Z-Fighters who will be facing down the return of the Red Ribbon Army, with the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Goten, and Trunks on the front lines. While rumors are swirling regarding which characters might make an appearance, with the Dragon Ball Z villain Cell at the top of many lists, one specific segment in the newest trailer hints at an attack that originated from a classic villain that might be making a comeback with a nefarious form.

Majin Buu, during the final arc of Dragon Ball Z, employed a technique that was dubbed the "Human Extinction Attack", which saw the pink nightmare unleashing a series of energy blasts that killed most of the human population on the Planet Earth. While Buu in his rotund self has joined the Z-Fighters while also being looked after by Mr. Satan, the evil side of Buu was reincarnated as the young fighter Uub, but might we see a side of Buu resurrected by the Red Ribbon? This attack was also performed by Android 21, a fighter that originated in the video game Dragon Ball Fighterz, who used the cells of Buu to give herself a major boost in energy. The scientist of the Red Ribbon has yet to be introduced in the Dragon Ball Super anime officially, but perhaps this upcoming film might finally be her landing point in the series proper.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared an image capture of what appears to be a technique that looks startlingly similar to that of Majin Buu's "Human Extinction Attack," leaving fans to wonder if Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might be throwing fans a serious curveball when it comes to predictions over which characters are set to take part in the return of the Red Ribbon:

Buu’s Human Extinction Attack in SUPER HERO Movie 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/y8V4U0keEZ — Hype (@DbsHype) May 27, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in Japan next month, with the Shonen film set to hit theaters around the world this summer, though a specific date for a North American release has yet to be revealed. With a number of questions still surrounding the story that focuses on Gohan and Piccolo fighting Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, it will be interesting to see if any villains from Dragon Ball's past arrive on the scene.

