Dragon Ball Z Art Remakes Goku And Majin Buu In A Traditional Sense

The battle between the Z-Fighters and Majin Buu was one of the biggest clashes to take place during the Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z, with this fight for the universe seeing Goku unleashing Super Saiyan 3 for the first time. Though Kid Buu has changed astronomically with being reincarnated as the young warrior known as Uub, he definitely left an impression as one fan artist has re-imagined one of the biggest battles to take place during the Shonen franchise.

Dragon Ball Super didn't see Kid Buu returning in his evil incarnation, but it did give us more insight into the power that resided within the demonic villain, with the Moro Arc revealing that Majin Buu might have had God Ki within his body. Considering how much damage Buu was able to take in fighting nearly all of the Z-Fighters and brush it off, this certainly shouldn't come as a surprise. While the Moro Arc has yet to be adapted into the anime series proper, fans are crossing their fingers that the arrival of the next film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, might hint at the return of the television series.

Twitter Artist Justin96636 shared this impressive re-imagining of Goku and Buu's fight, with the Saiyan once again employing Super Saiyan 3 to fight one of the biggest villains of the Shonen series that currently has two versions of himself running around in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super in Buu and Uub:

Chien art work:Dragon ball Ukiyoe style pic.twitter.com/mNbhVBhZGa — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) April 19, 2022

Currently, in Dragon Ball Super's manga, Goku is attempting to take down the member of the Heeter crime family known as Gas, with his father Bardock managing to do so while he was still alive. With Goku's transformation of choice at this point being Ultra Instinct, Super Saiyan 3 isn't used nearly as much in Super as it once was during the events of Dragon Ball Z and the arrival of Majin Buu onto the scene.

What do you think of this fresh take on the battle between Goku and Buu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.