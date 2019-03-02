‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Hilariously Discover New ‘Pokemon’s Final Evolution

Nothing excites Pokemon fans more than the months leading up to a new game in the franchise as they can make all sorts of guesses and theories about which new designs will be appearing in the next generation of the popular video game series.

One fan’s guess struck a chord with Dragon Ball fans as they “discovered” that the final evolution of the new starter Pokemon Grookey is none other than Dragon Ball‘s Cell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grookey is the grass monkey starter Pokemon introduced alongside other two new additions Scorbunny (which fans can’t help but think of My Hero Academia‘s All Might) and Sobble (which might be the millennial favorite) during the initial presentation for the newest generation of the franchise: Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. But like most reveals in the past, fans have no idea what final form these cute newbies will take at their full strength.

Twitter user @Acccent jokingly asserts that Grookey’s green design coupled with an orange, beak like mouth will eventually give way to Imperfect Cell. What makes this even funnier is that even if Grookey does turn into something akin to Cell, he’s still got three more evolutions to look forward to. But while it will be some time until fans get to see Grookey’s official evolutionary chain, it’s going to be too funny imagining Cell making his Pokemon debut. Expect lots of “Leech Life” and “Mega Drain.”

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are set to launch on Nintendo Switch later this year. You can check out the link here for pre-order information, and the games are officially described as such, “A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!