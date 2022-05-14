Dragon Ball Classical Art Imagines The Demon King Piccolo

✖

Piccolo is set to have a big summer with his appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the Namekian Z-Fighter being placed front and center in the fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. With Piccolo set to receive a new transformation that Dragon Ball fans have hilariously dubbed "Piccolo Smooth", one fan has taken the character into the past with some Japanese classic art which attempts to bring back the green-skinned warrior as the "Demon King".

When Piccolo first hit the scene, he was arguably the biggest villain of the original Dragon Ball series, appearing as an old Namekian who was dead set on ruling the world and achieving his youth in order to terrorize the populace. Not just using his strength to create bizarre offspring, the Demon King Piccolo went so far as to release all prisoners from jail to wreck havoc as well as promising to destroy a city per day to celebrate himself. When Goku as a kid was able to defeat the Demon King, his last action was shooting out an egg that held the Piccolo that we know today, with the final arc of the original series seeing Goku and "Piccolo Jr" coming to blows.

Twitter Artist Justin96636, who has been on a tear when it comes to interpreting different Z-Fighters in this classic aesthetic recently, took the opportunity to imagine PIccolo reverting much more into a demon rather than the friendlier brawler of today who was softened up thanks in part to the influence of Gohan:

Piccolo has changed astronomically since the early days of the Shonen franchise, currently fighting alongside Goku and the other Z-Fighters in protecting the Earth. With Goku and Vegeta slated to be training off-world during the events of the next movie of the franchise, Piccolo stepping up to the plate and wielding a new transformation is a welcome change for many fans of Dragon Ball, as it allows the Namekian to finally play catch-up with the Saiyans.

Piccolo's new transformation still has a lot of mystery surrounding it, though the movie described this new form as being his "potential unleashed", leaving many fans wondering if this might align with Gohan's Ultimate form that he learned during the Majin Buu Saga.

Are you hyped for Piccolo's starring role in the next Dragon Ball Super movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.