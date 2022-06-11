Dragon Ball Recreates Piccolo's Cape for New Movie's Release

✖

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready to hit theaters with its next major feature film soon, and to help hype the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Shueisha has fully recreated Piccolo's cape in real life! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has been running for so long, and is so influential that fans have taken many opportunities over the years to imagine what each of the characters would look like in the real world, but there are some outfits that are just a bit tougher. But fans now have an edge as Shueisha has released an official new take on one of the toughest costumes.

Piccolo will be taking the main brunt of the movie as he and Gohan will be the only ones who could help defend the Earth from some powerful new threats, and to help celebrate the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's release the film had a special contest for fans in Japan where they had the chance to get a full recreation of Piccolo's cape. It includes the incredibly solid shoulders, and is just as bulky as one would expect to see in real life. You can check it out for yourself below from the film's official Twitter account:

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see Piccolo and the other Z Fighters in action again as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 11th, and will be officially hitting theaters around the world later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Dragon Ball's official take on Piccolo's cape? Did you expect it to look that way in the real world? Would you wear Piccolo's cape if you had the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!