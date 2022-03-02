Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Reveals New Piccolo Transformation

Dragon Ball Super has given Piccolo a brand new form in the trailer for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! There are lots of reasons to be excited for the next feature film in the franchise as it will not only be the first new anime released for the series in four long years, but will also serve as the very first fully CGI animated project for the franchise as a whole. Focusing its battles on Earth this time around, the new movie is touting a central role for Gohan and Piccolo as the only ones standing up to a powerful new threat.

Previous looks at the film have revealed that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero takes place several years after the events of the TV anime and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it’s been implied that Gohan and Piccolo have been training with one another. Gohan seems to have reached his Ultimate form as teased through the promotional materials seen thus far, and the newest trailer revealed that Piccolo has reached a new level himself with a brand new form that changes his skin completely. Check it out in action as spotted by @shiny244 on Twitter:

So this is where piccolo transforms I guess since he loses those lines on his arms and becomes smooth pic.twitter.com/4eOjvksYOp — Shiny Manager of Soap (@shiny244) March 1, 2022

Though very little is known about this new form, fans can get a much better look at it with the newest poster too that showcases a much different shade of green. Given that the form does indeed change his body, and comes about with an aura flash, it could be much like Gohan’s own Ultimate form in that it brings about his full inner strength. Luckily it won’t be too long before we can see for sure as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled to release in Japan on April 22nd, and will be hitting theaters in North America some time this Summer.

The film is officially described as such, “In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

What do you think? How do you feel about Piccolo unlocking a new form? How do you like its look? What do you hope to see from Piccolo in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!