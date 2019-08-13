Buff Dragon Ball Cosplayer Returns with Favorite Roshi Look

Dragon Ball cosplayers come in all shapes, sizes, and ages. Given the franchise’s popularity, it is easy to see why fans flock to dress up as characters from the anime. At any given comic convention, you will find plenty of people dressed as Goku and Vegeta, but one iconic cosplayer knows what it takes to cosplay Master Roshi.

And as it turns out, the cosplayer made a triumphant return to a Japanese event with his Turtle Sennin look intact.

Taking to Twitter, user @yeskiri shared four photos which they snapped of the impressive cosplayer.

“This cosplay of the Turtle Sennin is serious and looks just like the real one,” the user wrote.

As you can see above, the cosplay is plenty intense. While most fans know Master Roshi to be a slender older man, he is not always in that form. There are times in the anime when Master Roshi beefs up to fight, and his bulky form was perfectly replicated by this cosplayer at Japan’s Comiket.

In the past, the fan has shown up at the massive event in cosplay, and the Internet geeked out over his original Master Roshi look. Now, it seems the fan was ready to bring out the cosplay for a second round, and his latest outing it just as impressive as the first.

For those curious about the cosplay, he is no ordinary Dragon Ball fan. His name is Taichi Shimizu, and he’s a professional bodybuilder in Japan. As one of the country’s top IFBB athletes, Shimizu has an avid following on social media, and his interest in cosplaying only heightened his popularity.

