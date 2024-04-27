My Hero Academia Season 7 Counts Down to Premiere With New Class 1-A Posters
My Hero Academia's readying for Season 7's release with Class 1-A!
My Hero Academia has been getting ready for the anime's full and proper comeback with Season 7, and has been counting down the days to its premiere with some special posters for Class 1-A's young heroes! My Hero Academia returned as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule with a slate of special recap episodes getting fans back up to speed on everything that has happened in the first six seasons of the series. Highlighting various heroes and villains and their positions leading into the new season, it's finally almost time for the new season to begin in full.
Following the first few posters highlighting Eijiro Kirishima, Tenya Iida, Koji Koda, and Mina Ashido, the newest Class 1-A countdown posters include Mashirao Ojiro, Toru Hagakure, Shoto Todoroki, Mezo Shoji, Kyoka Jiro, Minoru Mineta, Yuga Aoyama, Rikido Sato, Momo Yaoyorozu, and Denki Kaminari. Each of these young heroes will be playing very important roles in the coming fights against the villains, and you can check out all of the new Class 1-A posters below leading up to My Hero Academia's Season 7 premiere next week.
My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date
My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the debut of the new episodes in Japan. This will be the official start of the new season following four episodes of the My Hero Academia: Memories special event, which recaps the events of the first six seasons of the anime heading into the new season. But it won't be the only new My Hero Academia anime release hitting Japan within the coming year as a new movie is coming later this Summer too.
My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of publication. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place between the events of Season 6 and 7 featuring a new villainous take on the former number one hero, All Might. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns for new episodes in May, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials and My Hero Academia: Memories episodes) now streaming on Crunchyroll.0comments