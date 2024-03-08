Akira Toriyama, the Creator of Dragon Ball, Dead at 68

It is with a heavy heart that we report Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, has passed.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce that Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Sand Land, and more, has passed away at the age of 68. Toriyama's influence on the anime medium cannot be overstated, as his worlds helped forge many stories both when it came to the Z-Fighters and the anime world at large. For now, the official Dragon Ball website has released a statement regarding Toriyama's passing.

Akira Toriyama was born in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan in 1955. He first introduced the world to Dragon Ball in 1984, with the story of Goku and his friends becoming one of the biggest anime properties of all time. Toriyama has continued to work on the franchise to this day, working on the manga along with the recent film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The influence that Toriyama had on the anime world simply cannot be understated and his passing is an unbelievable loss for the world.

The letter regarding Akira Toriyama's passing was shared on the Official Dragon Ball website and reads as such,

"Dear Friends and Partners,

We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68.

It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.

We inform you of this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.

Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conduction interviews with his family.

Future plans for a commemorative gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always."

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Akira Toriyama during this difficult time.