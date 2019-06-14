Bring Dragon Ball To Life With This Custom LEGO Goku Build

Goku has seen his fair share of adventures throughout the decades in Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super. On his never ending quest to grow stronger, we’ve seen him master new levels of Super Saiyan transformations and take on new roles. We can now see Goku interpreted in an entirely new way with this fan made Lego build of the earthly Saiyan.

Reddit User GregKTM presented this new form of Goku that uses Legos to bring the Z Fighter to fans in an entirely new light:

Goku’s most recent adventures in the anime saw him take on the forces of several other universes in the “Tournament of Power”. The Tournament saw different powerful fighters from over a dozen universes join in a colossal battle royale, lasting under an hour. During this no holds barred pile on, Goku managed to learn the new transformation/skill dubbed Ultra Instinct, which gave him an astronomic power boost as well as changing his hair into a nice shade of silver.

In the manga, Goku finds himself fighting alongside Vegeta once again as the pair travel with the Galactic Patrol to the planet Namek. While there, they encounter the ancient sorcerer Moro who has the fiendish ability to sap the energy from both combatants and planets in his search for the Dragon Balls. Aside from introducing this new character, the “Moro Arc” has also given new abilities to Majin Buu as his past and personalities are explored even further.

On the video game front, Goku has returned in the recently announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which will be an action role playing game releasing next year. The video game itself will cover events taking place during the Saiyan and Freeza sagas while also offering players an open world to explore with Goku and friends. Taking a page from both Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game promises to add a nice blend of role playing mechanics and fighting game hijinks.

What do you think of this “Lego Goku”? Would this be something that you’d look to pick up if it were made available to Dragon Ball fans? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

