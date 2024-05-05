Go, Go, Loser Ranger Anime Break Announced

Anime kicked off its spring 2024 season the right way, that's for sure. With a slew of new and returning hits on hand, the season is keeping fans glued to their screens. My Hero Academia season seven just made its launch, and of course, series like Go, Go, Loser Ranger are pulling in new fans by the day. But according to a new report, the sentai series will be taking a short break this week.

The update comes from TBS as the Tokyo Broadcasting System will have a wonky schedule this week. In the wake of Golden Week, the network is set to air a series of golf games in the coming days; Sadly, one of the games will air during the time slot of Go, Go, Loser Ranger. So if you wanted to check out episode five this week, you will have to wait.

Luckily, the break will only impact Go, Go, Loser Ranger for a single week. Episode five is slated to launch on May 12th.

If you are not familiar with Go, Go, Loser Ranger, it is certainly one of the year's must-watch shows. The series debuted under Kodansha in February 2021, and it has been a cult hit since the start. Created by Negi Haruba, the manga flips the script on sentai and superhero titles. With good and bad are flipped, all tropes fly out the window. Go, Go, Loser Ranger explores this off-beat narrative with an intensity found in The Boys or Invincible. So if you haven't checked out the anime, we recommend you watch it ASAP.

Not familiar with Go, Go, Loser Ranger? No sweat! You can read the anime's official synopsis below:

"When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope... or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

