One Piece Kickstarts Zoro's Awaited Cipher Pol Rematch

One Piece is gearing up for a long-awaited rematch. Over the years, the series has pit its heroes against tons of foes, and some of them keep coming back. For Luffy, guys like Rob Lucci will not leave them be, and the same goes for Marshall D. Teach across the board. Now, the One Piece anime is eyeing a big Zoro rematch, and it puts Cipher Pol center stage.

After all, it looks like Roronoa Zoro has been given the chance to face off with Kaku once again. If you will remember, Kaku made their debut way back during the Water 7 arc. The Cipher Pol agent helped Rob Lucci take Nico Robin away from the Straw Hats, and he had a huge battle with Zoro.

ZORO VS KAKU – REMATCH pic.twitter.com/Btw1AhWVLv — One Piece Daily (@opdaiIy) May 5, 2024

During the Envies Lobby arc, Kaku ate his own Devil Fruit, and it gave him a solid push over Zoro. That boost didn't go on forever, you see. In the end, Zoro defeated Kaku with a new power called Asura, but the fight was close. Now, Zoro is ready to show off his full strength to Kaku, and that battle kicked off this weekend in One Piece episode 1103.

If you are not caught up with the One Piece anime, don't fret. It is easier now than ever to watch the series. You can find the anime streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Netflix and Hulu. So for more info on Zoro's iconic series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this big One Piece rematch? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!