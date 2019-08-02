Custom Dragon Ball Nike Kicks Honor Golden Freeza, Beerus

Beerus and Golden Freeza are two of the biggest new elements that were added to the Dragon Ball franchise with its sequel series of Super. Beerus got the ball rolling by introducing the Z Fighters to a world full of Gods of Destruction and Omni-Kings, amping up their power levels to fight entirely new threats. Freeza returning in the film, Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection of F, and gaining a new transformation added in one of our favorite elements of the series as we reveled in Freeza’s villainy. Now, one fan has decided to create some amazing new sneakers that honor both of these characters.

Reddit User Skinz_Art created this new pair of Dragon Ball sneakers with the first two major antagonists of Super lending their energy to these stylish kicks:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bringing back Freeza was always something of a risky move, as it would never sit right with fans if he was swayed into becoming a hero like Vegeta or Piccolo. We’re talking about the tiny despot who single handedly destroyed the Saiyan race here. Instead, Super still has him as a villain through and through, emphasizing this fact in the recent movie release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The alien murderer specifically recruits Broly and his father to kill Goku and Vegeta, clearly letting his villain flag continue to fly.

Beerus on the other hand isn’t as much of a villain as Freeza. The feline God of Destruction does revel in his appointed task of destroying planets and galaxies when necessary, though he’s usually looking for either a good meal or a good fight along the way. Beerus has teamed up with Goku and company in the brawl against Zamasu and cheered them on during the Tournament of Power, proving that this character is more of an “anti-hero” than anything else. We’re still left wondering whether Goku’s Ultra Instinct form would be enough to bring down the God of Destruction in a one on one battle at this point.

What do you think of these amazing Dragon Ball Super custom Nike shoes? Who has been your favorite villain of the sequel series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.