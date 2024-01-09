Special Dragon Ball Daima Event Announced

Dragon Ball Daima is on the horizon, and its first panel of 2024 has been announced for January 28th.

Dragon Ball has quite the history, and its legacy is only going to grow bigger this year. If you did not realize, Son Goku has a packed schedule for 2024. Following the debut of a new Dragon Ball Super film in 2023, the franchise is ready to expand its horizons. A new TV anime titled Dragon Ball Daima was announced last year, and now we know a big update is coming for the much-anticipated series.

The information comes courtesy of Dragon Ball Battle Hour. The event confirmed it has a special event planned on January 28th, and it will focus on more than just video games. Dragon Ball Daima will take part with a special panel, and it will bring Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku center stage.

"Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku will make a guest appearance at the Dragon Ball Daima special panel," the new announcement revealed. "Mr. Iyoku will share behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the Dragon Ball Daima anime, which is schedule for release in Fall 2024 as well as other exclusive info."

Continuing, the update revealed new artwork for Dragon Ball Daima will also be shared by none other than Akira Toriyama. The series creator will step out with brand-new work to hype Goku's next anime. After all, the Saiyan will look very different in Dragon Ball Daima, and the same goes for his allies. The upcoming anime will be set after Goku and his gang are turned into children by a rogue wish. It will fall to our hero to reverse the transformation with help of our favorite Kaioshin. So in a few weeks, we can expect to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima from Toriyama and Iyoku.

Want to know more about Dragon Ball Daima? No worries! You can read up on the anime's official synopsis here: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

What do you want to see from this Dragon Ball panel...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!