Dragon Ball Exec Teases the Franchise's 2024 Plans

Dragon Ball is the series that never sleeps. Following its comeback with Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku has been on a high. From film to television and games, the Saiyan is just about everywhere. Goku will be just as busy in 2024, and now a recent convention in Europe has given fans a new tease of what's to come.

After all, Spain welcomed Manga Barcelona 2023 just before the new year arrived, and it was there Yosuke Asama appeared. The executive is a producer at Toei Animation EU. Of course, their appearance at Manga Barcelona 2023 prompted questions about Dragon Ball, and here's what the producer had to say:

"In 2024, Dragon Ball will turn 40, and Toei Animation plans to hold numerous events to commemorate the release of Dragon Ball Daima around the world."

As you can see above, the quote is non-specific, but it does point out two things. The first is the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball which is a huge milestone in and of itself. The second point comes in Dragon Ball Daima. The new TV anime is slated to drop this year, and it will be a canon addition to Goku's story. Revealed at New York Comic Con, Dragon Ball Daima will follow Goku after he and his gang are wished into kids. The hero will be forced to travel with the Kaioshin to undo the wish, but of course, the trip will turn south before long.

Dragon Ball Daima is perhaps the biggest event on Goku's horizon, but it isn't the only one. After all, the Dragon Ball manga will turn 40 in November 2024. There is no telling what surprises creator Akira Toriyama may have in store for the milestone. So for now, Dragon Ball fans better keep their eyes and ears open for any last-minute announcements!

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!