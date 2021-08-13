Dragon Ball Z Fan Catalogues The Evolution of Gohan

✖

Gohan has come a long way since he was first introduced in the first episode of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Goku transforming from a scared toddler to one of the strongest members of the Z Fighters, and one fan of Akira Toriyama's franchise compiled several images that follows the hybrid Saiyan from childhood to adulthood. While Gohan hasn't played a major role in the latest arc in Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the next feature-length film in the franchise, seems to hint at his participation in the return of Dragon Ball to anime.

The last time that we saw Gohan in the pages of Dragon Ball Super, the son of Goku was helping to battle against the threat known as Moro, an intergalactic sorcerer who had the ability to absorb energy from his opponents and even entire planets. While Gohan ultimately wasn't able to defeat Moro, he was able to show off some amazing new tag-team techniques alongside Piccolo, who has acted as his father throughout the years of Dragon Ball's story since the two met following the defeat of Raditz in the first storyline of Dragon Ball Z.

Reddit User Vadar Wolf shared this image compilation of Gohan, documenting his earliest appearance in Dragon Ball Z and sharing his acquisition of transformations such as Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, his Mystic Power-Up, and more during the course of Akira Toriyama's franchise:

Dragon Ball Super has given Gohan quite the journey, originally entering the fray following the resurrection of Freeza and realizing that he needed to increase his power in order to save the planet and his family in the future. Training with Piccolo to prepare for the Tournament of Power, Gohan was able to reclaim his "Ultimate Form," which he learned during the Majin Buu Saga and proved be a worthy member of Universe 7's team.

Gohan has yet to be unveiled to be a part of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though Piccolo and Pan has been featured in the build-up to the next film of the franchise, most likely pointing to the son of Goku at least making an appearance in next year's movie.

What was your favorite version of Gohan over the years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.