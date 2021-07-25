Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Could Be Gohan's Big Movie

✖

Dragon Ball Super could be setting up for a big showing for Gohan in its next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Following announcing that a new movie was in the works for the franchise earlier this Spring, Toei Animation has officially confirmed that the name of the next movie is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. During a special panel for the film as part of the virtual Comic-Con 2021 event, Toei Animation revealed some interesting new details about the upcoming movie that could mean some big things for Gohan if it all pans out well.

One of the major criticisms of Dragon Ball Super: Broly (and largely Dragon Ball Super as a whole) was the lack of Gohan in many of the arcs and fights throughout the series, and that's been one of the key hopes fans had for this next major project. Given the Super Hero subtitle of the new film, and first looks at characters like Piccolo, Krillin, and even Gohan's daughter, Pan, we could be seeing a lot more from Gohan and Great Saiyaman this time around.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One of the choice teases for the upcoming movie from producer Norihiro Hayashida was that this film will feature more slice-of-life elements than Broly, "I think this new movie has a different appeal to the outrageously intense Dragon Ball Super: Broly. There are a lot more slice-of-life scenes that really put a spotlight on the rich world that Toriyama has created." Together with the looks at some of the first additions to the film, and this smaller scale adventure could mean a perfect opportunity for Gohan to take center stage.

It could very well still have Goku in a central role, of course, because he's the main character and the first real look at the movie during its initial teaser trailer. But with the tease of an older Pan following a timeskip, and looks at Krillin in his police uniform, and even new elements like Piccolo's house, these slice of life elements have been used before in the past for Gohan centric episodes. This plays directly into his wheelhouse, and frankly it'd be odd to have a "Super Hero" movie without the series' own superhero.

What do you think? Do you think Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will finally give Gohan some time to shine? Would Great Saiyaman be the way you'd expect to see? Do you think Gohan will be in the movie at all?