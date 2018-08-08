Funko May Be Preparing A Great Ape ‘Dragon Ball’ Pop

Funko has no problem giving Dragon Ball fans what they want. Over the years, the company has rolled out a sizable collection of anime figures, and Son Goku has never gone without. Still, there are a few Dragon Ball moments Funko has yet to hit, but that could change very soon.

After all, rumor has it that a new Funko figure is coming for Dragon Ball, and the convention exclusive will be worth the hunt.

Over on Instagram, a well-known Funko Pop account let fans know an alleged scoop. Serlent Pops shared info about some possible New York Comic-Con pops which will debut this fall, and Dragon Ball was at the top of the list. And, this time around, it is the Great Ape getting a go.

If the report is right, then a 6″ figure of the Great Ape is slated to be sold at NYCC. So far, there is no word on whether the Great Ape molded will be of Goku, Vegeta, or even Gohan. The collectible is said to be joined by yet another NYCC exclusive of The Flash‘s Killer Frost.

For those unfamiliar with the Great Ape, fans should know the creature was first shown in Dragon Ball years ago. The massive monkey is something Saiyans transform into when they are exposed to a full moon. Much like a werewolf, the shift lots of power, and creator Akira Toriyama borrowed the idea from Journey to the West.

In the canon, the Great Ape form is first seen when Emperor Pilaf seals the boy in a chamber alongside his friends. Goku goes on a rampage while his comrades escape, and the protagonist transforms a few more times in Dragon Ball. When Dragon Ball Z roles in, it is Gohan and Vegeta who take up the transformation, so the Great Ape state has a very colorful history.

If the report is right, then a 6″ figure of the Great Ape is slated to be sold at NYCC. So far, there is no word on whether the Great Ape molded will be of Goku, Vegeta, or even Gohan. The collectible is said to be joined by yet another NYCC exclusive of The Flash's Killer Frost.

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings and Adult Swim on weeknights. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.