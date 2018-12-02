New ‘Dragon Ball’ Funko Pop of Goku With Nimbus Surfaces

Dragon Ball recently launched a new set of Funko Pop collectible figures, and in the line along with a Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, and Super Saiyan 3 Goku, is a nifty and new take on Kid Goku with Nimbus.

Exclusive to GameStop, the new Goku with Nimbus differentiates itself from past versions by featuring a more chill Goku than ever.

Listed for a suggested retail price of 11.99 USD, unfortunately the stock of the new Goku with Nimbus Funko collectible is sold out but you can find out more at the following link here and maybe keep an eye on it for any future inventory. Though this makes a lot of sense considering that each of the new Dragon Ball pops have been incredibly popular, and often sell out soon after they first become available.

Goku riding on Nimbus was one of the more iconic images of the original Dragon Ball series. Goku’s ability to ride on the magical cloud because of his pure heart was one of the many ways series creator Akira Toriyama injected a bit of magic into his series, and it was so impressive that fans still fondly remember Kid Goku riding his cloud to this day.

It’s going to be a long time before fans see Young Goku in a new way, unless somehow the non-canon Dragon Ball GT is brought into the series officially much like other non-canon favorites like Broly and Gogeta, who are joining the series in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

